Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.75

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.75 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 258.77 ($3.38). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24), with a volume of 1,256,963 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £663.89 million and a P/E ratio of -30.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.