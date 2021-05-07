Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Down 7.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 790,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 455,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

