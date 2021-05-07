AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

