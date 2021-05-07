AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to Neutral by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.12.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.