Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,229. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 147.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

