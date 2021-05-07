Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,925. Avaya has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVYA. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

