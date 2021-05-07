Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.06. 2,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average of $167.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

