Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

