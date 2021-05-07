AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $48.15 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

