Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,595 shares of company stock worth $5,270,093. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

