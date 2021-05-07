Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

