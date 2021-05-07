Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $34,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCIV opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

