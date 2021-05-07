Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.08. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

