Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%.

Avid Technology stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 27,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

