Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

CAR opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

