Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.93 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $19.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

AVT traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. 24,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,926. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

