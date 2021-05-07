Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.71.

ACLS stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $40.55. 3,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,105. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

