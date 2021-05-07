Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up to $130.86

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.86, but opened at $138.00. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $135.68, with a volume of 1,959 shares changing hands.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.