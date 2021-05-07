Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $225.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.29.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

