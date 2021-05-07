Azzurro Capital Inc Buys 10,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $16.50 on Friday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TZOO. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

