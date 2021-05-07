B. Riley Comments on Office Properties Income Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

