Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Daylighting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

