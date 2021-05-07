Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

BPC opened at GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £17.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.64. Bahamas Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.