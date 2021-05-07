Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $192.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.77. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

