Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Baidu were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $192.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

