Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 106,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

