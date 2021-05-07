Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 9,331 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of IVZ opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

