Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

