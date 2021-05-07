Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $485.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.29 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.