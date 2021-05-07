Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $291.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

