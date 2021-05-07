Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

