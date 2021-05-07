Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

VICI stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

