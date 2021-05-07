Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.