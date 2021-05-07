Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 9,109 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

