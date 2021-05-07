BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report $113.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $456.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $449.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.59. 31,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $81,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,389 shares of company stock worth $9,540,821. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BancFirst by 231.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BancFirst by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

