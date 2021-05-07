Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,301. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 199,831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 443,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

