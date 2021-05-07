Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

Shares of BAND traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.66. 403,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,311. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

