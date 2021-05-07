Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Investec started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

KARO stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,867. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

