Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.14

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $15.07. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 8,080 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

