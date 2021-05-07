Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. Analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

