Barclays Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €77.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €77.00 ($90.59) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.38 ($75.75).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

