Barclays Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $41.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

IGM Financial stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $36.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.7714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 5.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

