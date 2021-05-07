Barclays Increases AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $18.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

