Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NLLSF stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

