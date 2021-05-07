Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

