Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

