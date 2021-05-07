Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €82.00 by Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.07 ($104.78).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €83.39 ($98.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

