Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 33,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.