BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $710.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

