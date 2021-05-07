Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $241.24. 76,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,027. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

